Amarnath Yatra attack: There was no security lapse, says Ram Madhav

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday ruled out any security lapse behind the attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. “There has been no lapse, adequate security has been provided. The yatra had been peaceful for the last 15 days,” Madhav said. Suggesting that the security forces have to be more cautious, the BJP leader in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir said that the forces have to succeed each time, while terrorists succeed even if they get a single chance.

“The security forces have to be successful 100 out of 100 times. But the terrorists win even if they succeed in striking once,” Madhav said. He said that the forces’ operations against the terrorists would continue and all efforts will be made to ensure that the yatra progresses peacefully.

Seven pilgrims were killed and 19 others injured on Monday in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir when militants fired at a bus carrying over 60 pilgrims in Khanabal area on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

