Amarnath Yatra attack: Spirit of Kashmiriyat very much alive, says Rajnath Singh

DESCRIBING THE terror attack that killed seven pilgrims returning from Amarnath as a “cowardly act of terror”, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Tuesday that all sections in Kashmir had condemned the attack, which “shows the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive”.

The Home Minister then took to Twitter to react strongly to a tweet from @shuchikalra, who responded to his remark on Kashmiriyat by posting: “Who gives a f*** about the spirit of Kashmiriyat at this moment? It is not your job to placate. Just drag those cowards out and cull them.”

Singh, whose official handle was tagged in that tweet, posted: “Ms Kalra I certainly do. It is absolutely my job to ensure peace and tranquility in all parts of the country. All Kashmiris are not terrorists.” Following this, the Twitter account, listed under the name Shuchi Singh Kalra, was found deleted.

Earlier, Singh said, “I am pained at the loss of lives of Amarnath pilgrims. But I salute the people of Kashmir as all sections of society have condemned the attack. It shows the spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive.”

