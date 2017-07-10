Amarnath Yatra attack: Pained beyond words, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Express photo by Renuka Puri.

Condemning the terror attack on Amarnath yatris in Anantnag on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is pained beyond words by the incident. He took to twitter to express condolence to those who lost their life in the incident and said that the country will not be bogged down by such dastardly attack.

“Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” tweeted the prime minister after the ghastly attack killed seven pilgrims. He also said that he has spoken to Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and the state Governor over the issue.

He has assured all possible assistance required. “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured. India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate,” tweeted Modi.

Security has been beefed up at Jammu base camp following terror attack. Troops of 90 battalion & 40 battalion CRPF have also been rushed to the terror attack site.

The bus that was attacked had come from Sonamarg. The pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine. The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm.

