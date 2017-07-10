Amarnath Yatra attack: Pained beyond words, says PM Modi

Condemning the terror attack on Amarnath yatris in Anantnag on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is pained beyond words by the incident. He took to twitter to express condolence to those who lost their life in the incident and said that the country will not be bogged down by such dastardly attack.
“Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” tweeted the prime minister after the ghastly attack killed seven pilgrims. He also said that he has spoken to Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and the state Governor over the issue.
He has assured all possible assistance required. “My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured. India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate,” tweeted Modi.
Security has been beefed up at Jammu base camp following terror attack. Troops of 90 battalion & 40 battalion CRPF have also been rushed to the terror attack site.
The bus that was attacked had come from Sonamarg. The pilgrims were on their way back after visiting the Amarnath shrine. The police claimed the bus driver had violated rules for the pilgrimage, which state that no yatra vehicle should be on a highway after 7 pm.
- Jul 10, 2017 at 11:56 pmWow!! This time the condemnation for the killings came really quick, why it was really too little too late when victims were Muslims. You just need to resign, we don't need your condemnations anymore.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 11:30 pm'The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone' I am sorry, Narender Modi, but this will not do. If you don't change tack right away the do or die away, you will go down in history as yet another Nehru clone, high on words, little on substance. With each passing incident in this one-sidedly 'declared' MUjahideed war on the Indian Republic going unanswered on a war footing, you are underlining the long held view that Indians are essentially weak kneed people as correct. As if that was not bad enough, you politicians have also made our army a weak response army. Kshatriyas, if in place, would have blown the out of Mujahideen by now. Narender Modi! I ask you to not speak till you have set the scene in Kashmir to the Indian Republic's tone. Do it, or die!Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 11:26 pmWOW !!!!!! Dear Sir Modi You are so Quick in fact U need a world record , Sir, I am Not a Muslim, But there were so many killings in the past 3 years, Sir you have never condemned the incidents in time, Now you are so Quick as a Missile, My Heart aches for the pilgrims of Amarnath, This is a very coward act by terrorists and they should be Hanged to death.Kindly condemn the deeds of lynching Mobs too just like this, Thank You, Sir.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 11:25 pmThis time the condemnation for the killings came really quick......Was it your assistant tweeting for you as usual ???Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 11:22 pmJunaid Lynching me Sir ji ka koi tweet nai aaya.....dukh sirf hindu ke marne ka hai..muslims ka nai.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 11:41 pmHasan Hindu ke Marne se hi duke Hoya hai because they are killed by terrorist religion of islam.becuse terrorism needs to be condemned.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 11:17 pmMr Modi u know...U r a Hijda with big mouth. Any man with guts would have annihilated Pakistan by now seeing the way it is day by day dominating India with its terrorists. People had voted u in to deliver, not to deliver speech on radios and twitters! FINISH PAKISTAN. We Dont want to live with $h|t thrown on us everyday and insults on our existence!! Our men's our soldiers life is not cheaper than yours and your third class ministers and fellow politicians.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 11:38 pmOnly problem is that he is pm and you are Hijda.what is your full name.Reply
- Jul 10, 2017 at 11:48 pmur brnd of ing azzwholes still do bhakti to a coward instead of asking him to work for what he was voted. U r worse than these terrorists who try to put blind on the eyes of public, for whom a party loyality is more valuable than being Indian....joote se tum jaeson ko pakad pakad ki peetna chahiye who have sold out their soul and shamelessly givign speech here.
