We are in last phase of militancy: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh after Amarnath terror attack

Ministers Hansraj Ahir and Jitendra Singh meet Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti in the aftermath of the Amarnath terror attack (Source: Hansraj Ahir/Twitter) Ministers Hansraj Ahir and Jitendra Singh meet Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti in the aftermath of the Amarnath terror attack (Source: Hansraj Ahir/Twitter)

After seven Amarnath yatris lost their lives in Monday’s terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the pilgrims remained “unfazed and enthusiastic,” reported news agency ANI. Early Wednesday, the largest batch of Amarnath yatris left for Pahalgam and Baltal amid security.

Ahir also said the government will review the security situation in the state and plug loopholes if any. “Suraksha ki sameeksha karenge, chuuk huyi to duur karenge ,” the MoS said while addressing a press conference in Srinagar along with MoS for PMO Jitendra Singh. The two had met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N N Vohra on Tuesday to discuss security and better medical treatment of victims.

Singh also congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their “resilience” in the past 25 years. “Militancy is going to outlive its life soon, we are in the last phase of militancy,” he added. Following Monday’s attack, Opposition parties raised questions over security arrangements. Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept responsibility. “This is a grave and unacceptable security lapse. The PM needs to accept responsibility and never allow it to happen again,” he had said. Survivors also claimed that militants were wearing police uniforms. “They were wearing police uniforms. So we were wondering as to why the police were firing on us,” said a 50-year-old pilgrim.

Following Monday’s attack, Opposition parties have raised questions over security arrangements. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the responsibility for the attack. “This is a grave and unacceptable security lapse. The PM needs to accept responsibility and never allow it to happen again,” he had said. Survivors also claimed that militants were wearing police uniforms. “They were wearing police uniforms. So we were wondering as to why the police were firing on us,” said a 50-year-old pilgrim.

Survivors have claimed that militants were wearing police uniforms. “They were wearing police uniforms. So we were wondering why were the police firing on us,” said a 50-year-old pilgrim.

The attack has elicited strong condemnation from all quarters. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the “spirit of Kashmiriyat is very much alive” since “the cowardly act of terror” was condemned by all. “All Kashmiris are not terrorists,” he wrote on Twitter while responding to a tweet that questioned the idea of Kashmiriyat. Jitendra Singh reiterated the Home Minister’s statement on Wednesday and said: “Home Minister Rajnath ji is absolutely right, every Kashmiri is not a terrorist.”

Meanwhile, a united Opposition blamed the Centre for its “failure” to prevent the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd