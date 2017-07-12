Amarnath Yatra attack: ‘Crackdown soon, aggressive policy yielding results’

BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao. (Source:Twitter/@GVLNRAO) BJP spokesperson GVL Narsimha Rao. (Source:Twitter/@GVLNRAO)

THE GOVERNMENT will continue its “aggressive stance” in Kashmir and a “massive crackdown” against militants and their sympathisers would take place in the coming days, sources in the BJP told The Indian Express. With the government facing criticism over the “security failure” in Anantnag, where the attack took place, sources said BJP leaders have been asked to “attribute the attack to the Opposition’s stand over the government approach in Kashmir”. The party, which heads the central government, is also part of the ruling coalition with the PDP in J&K.

“There is no question of the government blaming security forces for what happened in Anantnag. Besides, we are sure that this attack was a desperate move from the militants because they are on the verge of failing due to the continuous and intense clamping down by our forces,” said a BJP leader. “The militants and separatists realise that this is the endgame. They are desperate but we are clear that our aggressive policy is yielding results,” said the leader.

“Despite the flare-up, the state government is working well to bring the situation under control. There has been good coordination among security forces. The (PDP-BJP) coalition government will meet all challenges… the Centre and state are on same page on most of the issues,” said the leader. Dismissing the demands for presidential rule, including from the VHP, the leader said, “People who advocate presidential rule are oblivious of the political legitimacy that a government requires to meet the all-round challenges.”

He pointed out that if there was no democratically elected government in J&K, the implementation of GST, which happened last week, would have been in limbo. BJP sources pointed out that 92 terrorists have been “neutralised” in the last six months in Kashmir and that the number was 165 in 2016, 84 in 2012 and 100 in 2013. “Unfortunately, parties like the Congress and CPI(M) have attacked the Army chief and armed forces who have registered major success in eliminating terrorists and their sponsors across the border. It is because of the security forces’ effective actions that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have been under siege. We hope political parties will speak up against the enemies of India rather than aiming theirs barbs at the Army,” said G V L Narasimha Rao, national spokesperson, BJP.

“Such political opportunism has given unwarranted moral strength to the enemies of the country and in a way it contributed to such action (the attack on pilgrims),” said Rao.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App