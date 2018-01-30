Amarnath Yatra attack case chargesheet filed against 11

Eight people were killed and 19 injured when militants attacked a bus carrying pilgrims last year at Khanbal. (Express Photo) Eight people were killed and 19 injured when militants attacked a bus carrying pilgrims last year at Khanbal. (Express Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against 11 people in the Amarnath Yatra bus attack case. Eight people were killed and 19 injured when militants attacked a bus carrying pilgrims last year at Khanbal. Police had termed the attack a handiwork of Lashkar-e-Toiba militants.

Three foreign militants, including Abu Ismail alias Haroon, the operational commander of Lashkar who was killed on the outskirts of Srinagar, are named. “Yawar Bashir alias Ayaan, Maaviya and Furqaan (both Pakistani) were killed in an encounter at Qazigund (December 12, 2017),” a police spokesman said.

