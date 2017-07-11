Amarnath Yatra terror attack: Condolences, condemnation pour in from world leaders

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (File) Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. (File)

Leaders from across the world, including those from neighbouring Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, have condemned the Amarnath terror attack in which seven people were killed and 15 injured. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wrote to PM Narendra Modi, terming the act of terror as dastardly as she also conveyed her condolences from the government and people of Bangladesh, news agency ANI reported.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took to Twitter to condemn the attack. “The attack on pilgrims in Amarnath Yatris is devastating. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected and our friends in India. Sri Lanka condemns the attack on peaceful pilgrims – Amarnath Yatris. Thoughts & prayers are with the families and your nation @narendramodi,” he said.

ANI quoted Bhutan Foreign Minister Lyonpo Damcho Dorji as saying, “Bhutan strongly condemns the terrorist attacks on Amarnath Yatris.”

Meanwhile, the Nepali Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said: “Strongly condemn the attack on a convoy of yatris returning from Amarnath. Our thoughts and prayers are with those departed innocent souls and injured”, offering their support to the victims of the attack.

Leaders from across the world also offered their condolences at the unfortunate event. The Deputy Chairman of India-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Commission, Pavel Dorokhin said, “Russia stands united against terrorism and terrorism cannot be justified. We pay condolences to the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured.”

German Ambassador Dr Martin Ney criticised the attacks saying, “On behalf of the Government of Germany, I strongly condemn yesterday’s terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Seven Amarnath Yatris lost their lives and more than a dozen were wounded. I convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Germany resolutely stands by India in the fight against terrorism and extremism.”

France also issued a statement condemning the attack that claimed the lives of several pilgrims travelling to the Amarnath shrine while also assuring the people and authorities of India of its solidarity in face of terrorism, ANI reported.

On Monday, seven pilgrims, including five women, were killed and 15 injured while on their way to Amarnath when militants attacked a bus carrying at least 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in south Kashmir.

