Amarnath terror attack: US condemns ‘cowardly’ Amarnath attack, vows to combat terror

Condemning the cowardly attack on Amarnath pilgrims on Monday night, White House Press Secretary Mike Spencer said, ” United States and India will continue to fight together against terrorist threats in every part of the world.”

“Attack on religious freedom is attack on most fundamental right of liberty,” the White House said in a press statement. The Trump administration extended its condolences to the victims’ families and people of India.

Seven people were killed, including five women, and over 30 were injured when militants attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from Baltal to Jammu near Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.”

“Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone,” he added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday hailed the people of Kashmir for condemning the terror attack, saying there were certain elements which “look forward to fish in the troubled waters of Jhelum with the hope that something goes wrong”, and that the civil society had proved every mischief wrong. “They have vindicated our faith in everything that India stands for, Jammu and Kashmir stands for,” said the Union Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The United States strongly condemns the cowardly terrorist attack on religious pilgrims in the state of Jammu and Kashmir on July 10. pic.twitter.com/SnPEEkqBZq — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 12, 2017

