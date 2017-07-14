J&K Police constitutes SIT to probe Amarnath terror attack

Amarnath yatra attack: Seven people died in the Amarnath Yatra attack on Monday Amarnath yatra attack: Seven people died in the Amarnath Yatra attack on Monday

In the wake of Amarnath terror attack on Monday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the attack, as reported by the news agency ANI on Friday. The SIT will be headed by DIG South Kashmir, SP Pani. It also includes SSP Anantnag, Altaf Ahmad Khan.

In Monday’s attack, at least seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and many others injured when a bus of yatris was caught in a crossfire between militants and a police party in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantang district, police said. The bus was carrying pilgrims back from Baltal after performing the yatra.

According to officials the militants attacked an armoured car of the police at 8:20 pm. When the police fired back, the militants fled, firing indiscriminately, the official added. “In the firing by militants, seven people, five of them women, were killed, and another seven injured,” an official said. A CRPF statement said the bus was not part of the official yatra and not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board.

The security agencies launched a massive search to hunt down the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Ismail alias Abu Ismail — the alleged mastermind of the terror attack.

Criticising the perpetrators of the attack, state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had termed the attack as a “blot on all Muslims and Kashmiris”. “Pilgrims come to Kashmir every year for the yatra despite all difficulties. And seven people died today. I have no words to condemn it. I hope the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir police arrest the perpetrators forthwith and take stern action against them,” the chief minister told reporters. “We will not keep quite till we bring the culprits to book.”

She added, “The yatris were esteemed guests of Kashmir and the perpetrators have dealt a death blow to the ethos and culture of the state… It is a gruesome attack, not only on unsuspecting guests but a brazen attack on Kashmir and Kashmiriyat… All of us shall have to rise against this scourge of violence, the sooner the better.”

