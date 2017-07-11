Amarnath terror attack: Police say bus carrying pilgrims attacked twice, was part of yatra convoy

Amarnath Yatra terror attack: The injured at a hospital in Anantnag, Monday. PTI photo Amarnath Yatra terror attack: The injured at a hospital in Anantnag, Monday. PTI photo

The bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims came under attack twice, Jammu-Kashmir police said in a report submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday’s terror strike. Two groups of militants are suspected to have carried out the attack, the MHA said quoting the state police report. Contradicting the CRPF, the state police claimed that the bus was part of the yatra convoy but a tyre puncture forced it stop for repair.

On Monday, the CRPF said the bus violated all the security advisories issued for Amarnath Yatra. “These yatris had not registered themselves, as is advised, and did not even become part of the yatra convoy, which is escorted by security forces, both to and from Amarnath, everyday. They also violated the 7 pm curfew on movement of yatris,” said CRPF DG R R Bhatnagar.

Meanwhile, MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and MoS Home Hansraj Ahir will leave for Srinagar to review the attack, and will submit a report to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 15 injured when militants attacked a bus carrying at least 56 passengers at Botengo village near Anantnag, on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, in South Kashmir on Monday evening.

The militants initially attacked a police bunker. “There was retaliatory fire. No injuries were reported. The militants then opened fire at a police naka at Khanabal, and the police returned fire again,” said the spokesman.

“A tourist bus was hit by bullets, and about 18 were injured. Six of them died, while the others are undergoing treatment,” said the spokesman.

