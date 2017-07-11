Amarnath terror attack: Karan Singh demands Governor rule in Jammu and Kashmir

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh. (File Photo) Senior Congress leader Karan Singh. (File Photo)

Asserting that the PDP-BJP alliance government in Jammu and Kashmir is in a shambles, senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Tuesday demanded imposition of the Governor’s rule in the state. He strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrims saying it is antithesis of ‘Kashmiriyat’ and of the “great religion the attackers claim to be espousing”. “Immediate action needs to be taken to identify the attackers and deal with them suitably,” said the Rajya Sabha member. Considering the situation that has developed in the last few months, “my personal view is that the next step has to be the immediate imposition of the Governor’s rule so that the entire security, political and regional situation can be revisited”, he said in a statement.

At least seven pilgrims have died and 19 others injured in the attack on an Amarnath yatri bus in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

