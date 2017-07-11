Amarnath attack aimed at deepening communal divide: Left

“It is important this provocation does not succeed. This can be accomplished by ensuring that peace and communal harmony prevail in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country,” said CPI (M). (Source: ANI Photo) “It is important this provocation does not succeed. This can be accomplished by ensuring that peace and communal harmony prevail in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country,” said CPI (M). (Source: ANI Photo)

Denouncing the “dastardly and inhuman” attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, the Left parties said on Tuesday it was aimed at deepening communal divide and demanded that the culprits be brought to book. The people of Kashmir have always viewed the pilgrimage as part of its “syncretic heritage”, the parties said and pitched for ensuring peace and communal harmony in the state.

“The CPI(M) politburo denounces the dastardly attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir,” the party said in a statement.

The CPI(M) said the attack signified the rise of religious extremism within the ranks of the militants and was intended at creating communal divide. “It is important this provocation does not succeed. This can be accomplished by ensuring that peace and communal harmony prevail in Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country,” it added.

CPI national secretary D Raja asked the government to ensure the culprits of the “heinous and inhuman” attack do not go scot-free. “As the yatra is held every year, the government should strengthen intelligence and security measures,” he added.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 others were injured in the terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night. The bus, bearing Gujarat registration number, was on way from Baltal to Jammu when the attack took place.

However, the bus was not part of the Amarnath yatra convoy and was plying after the 7 pm deadline imposed by the security officials on the movement of the yatra vehicles.

