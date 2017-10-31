Punjab: BJP wants all-party meeting in the wake of killings of right-wing leaders

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and BJP State Chief Vijay Sampla; extreme left. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and BJP State Chief Vijay Sampla; extreme left.

Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, requesting him to convene an all-party meeting on the law and order situation in the wake of killings of right-wing leaders in the state. “Ever since the Congress has come o power in Punjab, the law and order situation in the state has worsened day-by-day.

“The manner in which people associated with a particular ideology, a specific religion and class are being killed, suggests that some powers are hell-bent on spoiling the communal harmony and peace in the state,” Sampla said in a statement in Chandigarh.

Referring to the killings of Hindu Shiv Sena district chief Vikram Sharma in Amritsar, RSS leader Ravindra Gosain and a church priest in Ludhiana, he said these incidents pointed to something “which is a matter of serious concern for us”. “All these killings indicate that some powers are trying to derail peace in Punjab,” he said, adding that “these incidents are a somber reminder of the ghastly past”.

