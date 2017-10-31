#CoalBuryingGoa
Punjab: BJP wants all-party meeting in the wake of killings of right-wing leaders

"The manner in which people associated with a particular ideology, a specific religion and class are being killed, suggests that some powers are hell bent on spoiling the communal harmony and peace in the state," said Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla.

Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, requesting him to convene an all-party meeting on the law and order situation in the wake of killings of right-wing leaders in the state. “Ever since the Congress has come o power in Punjab, the law and order situation in the state has worsened day-by-day.

“The manner in which people associated with a particular ideology, a specific religion and class are being killed, suggests that some powers are hell-bent on spoiling the communal harmony and peace in the state,” Sampla said in a statement in Chandigarh.

Referring to the killings of Hindu Shiv Sena district chief Vikram Sharma in Amritsar, RSS leader Ravindra Gosain and a church priest in Ludhiana, he said these incidents pointed to something “which is a matter of serious concern for us”. “All these killings indicate that some powers are trying to derail peace in Punjab,” he said, adding that “these incidents are a somber reminder of the ghastly past”.

