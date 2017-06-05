Amarinder Singh trying to save Rana Gurjit Singh in sand mining scam: AAP

Punjab Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File) Punjab Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/File)

The Punjab AAP on Monday alleged that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was “trying” to save his cabinet colleague Rana Gurjit Singh in the multi-crore sand mine auctions scam. First, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) looted Punjab and now the Congress is doing the same, AAP leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira alleged during a protest at the district collectorate in Jalandhar.

“The minister faces impropriety allegations in the multi-crore sand mine auctions. Rana, along with his company’s workers, forcibly took control of four sand pits for mining and now the chief minister is trying to save him,” the AAP’s chief whip said. Khaira alleged that Amarinder broke his silence six days after the issue surfaced by ordering a probe, giving Rana enough time to prepare his documents. “Now, they are claiming that the workers were not associated to the minister, whereas one was still the director of the company,” the AAP leader claimed.

The AAP’s protest in Jalandhar is part of a series of demonstrations it plans to hold at various places in Punjab against the Congress government and the minister on the issue.

