Amarinder Singh on SYL row: Don’t care if Haryana leaders do not campaign for us

Former SAD leader Kamaljeet Singh Karwal (extreme right) with Amarinder Singh after joining the Congress, at a press conference in Chandigarh on Sunday. Sahil Walia

Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said he was not bothered if Haryana leaders did not campaign for the party in Punjab, and that he (Captain) would not change his stand on the SYL issue. His remarks came a day after former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday said he would not campaign for the Congress in Punjab unless Amarinder gave him an assurance that he was in favour of Haryana getting its due share of water.

Addressing mediapersons here, Amarinder said he had made it clear that Punjab did not have any water to share with anyone. “I do not care if they (Haryana leaders) do not campaign here,” he added. Amarinder was speaking after he inducted former AAP national executive member Yamini Gomar and Kamaljit Singh Karwal, an aide of Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains, into the Congress fold.

The Punjab Congress president said the next list of 40 poll candidates would be out soon. Responding to a question, he said he had been able to get his way in terms of candidates. “In the previous election, at least 39 candidates were not of my choice. This time I have got my way. Not a single candidate has been named against my wishes,” said Amarinder.

Asked whether cricketer-turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu would be made deputy CM if the Congress comes to power, Amarinder said there was no discussion on that yet.