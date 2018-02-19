Justin Trudeau visit: Ending uncertainty, Amarinder Singh says looking forward to meeting Canada PM

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Ending the uncertainty over his meeting with Justin Trudeau, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said he is looking forward to meeting the Canadian Prime Minister when he arrives in Amritsar.

“Look forward to meeting Canadian Prime Minister @ JustinTrudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday. I’m hopeful that this meeting will help strengthen the close Indo-Canadian business ties as well as the deep-rooted people-to-people relations between our two countries,” Singh tweeted.

The Punjab CM’s statement comes amid speculation that Trudeau will not meet with Singh, who has publicly denounced members of Trudeau’s cabinet for allegedly being connected to the Khalistani separatist movement. Previously, Singh had called Canadian defence minister Harjit Singh Sajjan as a ‘Khalistani sympathiser’, during the latter’s visit to India in April last year.

However, Canada has repeatedly maintained that it did not support any type of Sikh extremism.

Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India, during which he would hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modu on wide-ranging issues, including defence and counter-terror cooperation. He is scheduled to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Trudeau is also expected to participate in several business roundtables to promote further trade and investment between Canada and India.

