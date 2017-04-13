Amarinder Singh has insulted Canadian defence minister: AAP

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh

The AAP on Thursday hit out at the Punjab Chief Minister for terming Canadian defence minister Harjit Sajjan a “Khalistani sympathiser”, saying it reflected Amarinder Singh’s “vindictiveness” towards Punjabis living in the North American country. The Chief Minister had yesterday alleged that Sajjan like his father is a “Khalistani sympathiser” and he would not meet him during his scheduled visit to India later this month.

“It is unfortunate. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has not only insulted the Canadian defence minister, but Punjabis in general and Sikhs in particular, who have already proved their mettle in foreign land, not only in the business sector but in the political arena by getting elected as MP to become ministers,” Punjab AAP spokesman Sukhpal Khaira said.

The “outburst” against Sajjan, is Amarinder being “vindictive” towards NRIs living in Canada as they did not welcome him during his pre-poll visit to the country, he alleged.

“The Captain must understand that the people of Canada not only elected Harjit Sajjan as MP, but he also represents the government of Canada. As Chief Minister, he should welcome the visiting the defence minister,” Khaira said.

Amarinder has also alleged that “these Khalistani sympathisers had last year prevailed upon the authorities to block his entry into Canada.”

Khaira demanded that Amarinder immediately withdraw his remarks against Sajjan.

The AAP leader said as the party’s chief whip he would organise a welcome for the Canadian defence minister if Amarinder continued to stay adamant.

