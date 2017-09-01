Amarinder Singh furnishes surety bond in court to travel abroad

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh furnished a surety bond of Rs 5 lakh in a local court after it allowed him to travel abroad on August 28. Amarinder, who was allegedly involved in the Amritsar Improvement Trust case, sought the court’s permission to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) and Israel between September 5 and September 25.

Amarinder’s counsel, Ramdeep Partap Singh, said that the CM would go on an official tour to the two countries and launch his book, Saragarhi, in UK. He added that the CM was allowed to go abroad by the court after they completed all the formalities. “The agency had told the court that it had no objections if the Captain wants to go abroad. We will abide by the all the conditions set by the court,” Ramdeep said. Captain appeared in person in the court on Thursday and furnished the surety bond.

The court has sent back the Vigilance Bureau’s cancellation report against Captain on the last hearing of the case on August 24 and sought detailed replies on some points including the detailed information of the notifications and the government’s policies for transferring the land. The next date of hearing of the case is on November 6.

