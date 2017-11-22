Amarinder Singh clarifies: Never backed ban on Padmavati

Captain Amarinder Singh (File) Captain Amarinder Singh (File)

A day after joining the chorus against Padmavati, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he did not support a ban on the movie. In a statement issued on Tuesday, Amarinder called it an “attempt by some vested interests to misinterpret his statement on the issue.” “I neither supported a ban on the movie nor backed those issuing threats to the actors and crew of Padmavati,” the CM was quoted as saying, besides calling for restraint amid the volatility prevailing on the issue.

The statement said that the CM was totally opposed to threats being issued by certain hardline elements to the actors and directors of the film, but reiterated that anyone feeling hurt by distortion of historical facts had the right to peaceful agitation. A distinction needs to be drawn between threats and protests, he said. “Nobody can be denied the right to disagree with others and protest peacefully in a civilised and democratic system,” he said.

