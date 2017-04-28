Cabinet Expansion: Lobbying picks up among Congress MLAs 

Captain Amarinder Singh ( File Photo) Captain Amarinder Singh ( File Photo)

WITH CHIEF Minister Captain Amarinder Singh indicating expansion of the Cabinet before the budget session, lobbying has reached its peak with several Congress MLAs trying to wangle a berth for themselves. Amarinder had inducted nine ministers, seven in Cabinet and two as ministers of state on March 16. According to rules, Punjab cannot have more than 18 ministers, including the chief minister. While the expansion is likely in June, the party is already in discussions about the probables. Congress may choose either of the two formulas to choose eight ministers. It may either stick to the seniority criterion as followed earlier or consider various combinations to appease different sections of society. Sources said these two options were being discussed at the highest level. It remains to be seen as to which formula would be worked out finally.

The CM has also made it clear that the government would appoint parliamentary secretaries after bringing in a legislation. That would allow him to accommodate 18 to 20 MLAs besides the 17 in the Cabinet. Insiders revealed that Amarinder had the last word in choosing all nine ministers earlier. But, this time, he will have to accept the recommendations of AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who would like a few from his quota to be given berth. Amarinder’s loyalists, including Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, top the list of probables. They were ignored during the first induction.

Those among the frontrunners include one of the seniormost MLAs and former minister Rakesh Pandey. Being Hindu, he fits the bill. Similarly, O P Soni and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, also Hindus, are among the contenders. The party has two Scheduled Caste leaders, Dr Raj Kumar Verka and Ajaib Singh Bhatti, and either of the two may find place in the Cabinet, said sources. Randeep Nabha, Sukh Sarkaria, Amrik Singh Dhillon and Sangat Singh Gilzian are also in the reckoning. The party’s Young Turks, including Indian Youth Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Vijay Inder Singla are Rahul’s proteges. They, too, may be considered.

