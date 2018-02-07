Amarinder Singh assures Maneka Gandhi to conduct inquiry into dog fight cases

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh meets Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh meets Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday assured Union Minister of Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi to conduct an inquiry into the growing menace of dog fights, coupled with betting related to such fights in the state. Maneka met Amarinder in Delhi and took up the issue of dog fights, said a government statement. It said Maneka expressed concern over reports that dogs were being pushed from across the border to promote such fights and encourage illegal activities such as betting. The Chief Minister promised a thorough probe into the matter and assured Maneka that his government would not allow such activities to be held in Punjab.

During the meeting, the issue of stray dogs in Punjab was also discussed, with the Chief Minister seeking the Union Ministry’s support in dealing with it. Responding to this concern, Maneka suggested setting up of Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) units across the state to curb the menace. She also suggested dog sterilisation under the Animal Birth Control programme to control the spread of stray dogs.

