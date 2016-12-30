Twitter Face-off with Amarinder Singh: Not fighting Punjab polls, tweets Arvind Kejriwal

Captain Amarinder Singh and Arvind kejriwal. Captain Amarinder Singh and Arvind kejriwal.

PUTTING ALL speculation about eyeing the Punjab chief ministership to rest, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday made it clear that he would not contest the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

In a face-off with Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on on Twitter that ensued after Amarinder dared Kejriwal to contest against him, the latter tweeted: “I m not fighting punjab elex. So, ur challenge hollow. We r fighting Badals/Majithia, who sunk Punjab in drugs. N u r fighting us, not them (sic)?”

This is for the first time that Kejriwal has himself conveyed that he would not contest the Punjab Assembly election. Sources in AAP said the tweet was a well-thought-out response as the Delhi CM was not likely be the chief ministerial candidate as was being speculated.

The AAP campaign in Punjab, however, centred around Kejriwal, who has been spending 10-15 days a month in the state for the past couple of months. The party’s slogan for catching the attention of voters is “Kejriwal-Kejriwal sara Punjab tere naal (Kejriwal the entire Punjab is with you).”

Sources said Kejriwal, whose team was earlier searching for a house for the Delhi CM in Punjab, had stopped the search as the plan has been shelved. The party was forced to do a rethink after the Delhi-based leaders in Punjab faced a revolt following the unceremonious exit of its state convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur.