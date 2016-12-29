Delhi confidential: The Challenge

The Challenge

BEFORE THE electoral battle, a Twitter war. Arvind Kejriwal and Captain Amarinder Singh have clashed on Twitter yet again nearly a month after they traded barbs and challenged each other to a public debate on the social media. It all started when the Punjab Congress chief tweeted that Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh’s nomination from Lambi constituency against Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal showed “AAP-SAD collusion” to ensure Badal’s victory. “Reeks of an underhand deal!” Singh tweeted. Kejriwal immediately retorted, “Sir, r u fighting against Prakash Badal ji or Sukhbir Badal or Majithia or safe seat?” Singh did not keep quiet either. “Badals’ story is over. You tell me where you’re contesting from and I will come fight you there!” he replied to the AAP leader.

The Slip

IT SEEMED like a classic case of Freudian slip. BJP MP Udit Raj took out a march in New Delhi to mark the 50th day of demonetisation decision. A banner used on the occasion said, in Hindi, that the march was in support of cashless economy and to promote e-banking. However, the Hindi word for economy — arth-vyavastha — was misspelled as ardh-vyavastha, that could mean half, or incomplete, arrangement. The Congress party had its own share of banner embarrassment. One of the several posters put up outside the party headquarters on its 132nd foundation day had a photograph of Dadabhai Naoroji and a description of him as the Congress president in 1986-87!

Little Use

THE DEPARTMENT of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which comes under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has revamped its website. It has a ‘Citizen Corner’ that contains a link to ‘Delhi Official Directory’, possibly a list and contact details of officials of the Union government. However, when clicked it asks the user for login details. Clearly, despite being placed under ‘citizen corner’, it is meant to be used by government officials only and not by any citizen.

Reality Check

WITH ITS pension bill going out of proportion and touching an all-time high this year, the Railways had the bright idea to send some of its officers to banks and verify if genuine pensioners were drawing pension from the linked accounts. This is because an unusually large number of railway pensioners are in the 80-plus bracket. In November every year, pensioners are required to visit banks and sign on ‘life certificate’. However, this plan has now been hit by demonetisation as banks have told zonal railways that they are so busy that the pensioner verification process will happen probably in January.