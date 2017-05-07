Amarinder Singh announces jobs for children of martyr killed by Pakistan forces

The CM also said his government would soon standardise compensation rules for Punjabis, working with of any force, who lays down life fighting for the nation. The CM also said his government would soon standardise compensation rules for Punjabis, working with of any force, who lays down life fighting for the nation.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced jobs for the son and the daughter of JCO Paramjeet Singh, killed by Pakistani forces at the LoC recently, during a visit to the family’s home here.

The state government will appoint the soldier’s 16-year-old daughter Simrandeep Kaur as a Naib Tehsildar, and his son Sahildeep Singh (12) as an Assistant Sub-Inspector, after they complete their education, he said at Vein Poin village. The CM also said his government would soon table before the Cabinet a comprehensive policy standardising compensation rules for Punjabis, working with of any force, who lays down life fighting for the nation.

Paramjeet Singh of the 22 Sikh Regiment was beheaded by Pakistani special forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector on May 1. Amarinder said the jobs for the two children, which the family had sought from the government, would be in addition to the compensation already announced for the family.

The state government had earlier announced a compensation of Rs 12 lakh for the family– Rs 5 lakh for the widow and the children, Rs 2 lakh for parents, and a plot worth Rs 5 lakh. Another Rs 1 lakh was announced for renaming the local rest house in the soldier’s name. The Chief Minister also announced a school and a stadium in the area in the name of the martyred jawan. The younger daughter, Khushdeep Kaur, has been adopted by an IAS-IPS couple from Himachal Pradesh.

Asked if the government was not discriminating against the third child of the deceased, he said it was not possible to provide individual compensation to every family member, but he made it clear that all promises made to the family would be fulfilled and more help would be granted if needed. He also alleged that the central government was not doing enough for the forces manning the country’s borders.

Tough steps need to be taken to prevent recurrence of such brutal killings at the border and India should retaliate with thrice the force to any incursions, he said. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet colleagues Rana Gurjit Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, as well as Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar.

