Amarinder Singh accuses AAP leader of politicising cotton farmers plight

Punjab Chief Minister Captian Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused state AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira of politicising the plight of cotton farmers due to whitefly infestation in some areas of Mansa.

Strongly reacting to Khaira’s allegations of involvement of Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and cabinet ministers in the sale and distribution of “fake and poor” quality pesticides to the farmers, Amarinder said it was evident that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had no connect with the situation on the ground.

“Khaira should go to the Punjab Agricultural University to take lessons on the subject and should try to understand the grassroot situation of the extent of whitefly infestation in the state from the Vice Chancellor and the faculty,” Amarinder said.

“As the leader of the opposition, it was Khaira’s duty to act responsibly and to play the role of a constructive opposition instead of indulging in “petty politicking” that he is engaged in. The position, he holds, requires decorum and sincerity, with accountability to the people, which the Leader of the Opposition seemed to be totally non-cognizant of,” he added.

“The Arvind Kejriwal style of functioning, which Khaira seemed to be trying to emulate, had failed miserably in the recent Punjab Assembly polls and Delhi,” the Chief Minister said, adding that “AAP had proved, time and again, that it was least interested in addressing the concerns of the people.” “Khaira seemed to have forgotten that the politics of confrontation and blatant “lies” that AAP, led by Kejriwal, had been resorting to had “failed” totally in Punjab and he would not succeed in “befooling” people, Amarinder said. Punjab needs a constructive and responsible opposition to strengthen the efforts of the government in bringing the state’s growth and development back on track, he said.

Khaira had blamed the Congress government for failing to protect the cotton crop from whitefly pest attack.

