Amarinder should not act petty and spiteful: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Terming the statement of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh that he would not meet Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan as “irresponsible”, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday asked Amarinder “not to act petty and spiteful and give the defence minister of a sovereign country the respect he deserves”.

“Capt Amarinder should not have let a personal incident cloud his judgement and should have refrained from making disparaging remarks against Sajjan as well as all other Punjabi representatives in the Canadian Parliament. Punjabis worldwide are proud of their elected representatives in Canada and Sajjan is an example of personal accomplishment for the entire Punjabi diaspora. He should not be disrespected in this manner,” Sukhbir said in a statement.

He said taking such stands was counter-productive and would not augur well for Punjab and would come in the way of trade and bilateral relations with Canada. “Moreover it is not in the fitness of things for senior political leaders to show such rancour. One can take a lesson from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was denied visa by the United States but that action did not make him bitter to that county.

“In fact, Modi has gone out of the way to improve relations between India and the US. Punjabis worldwide also expect Amarinder to behave in a similar fashion and show political statesmanship and use his office to improve relations with Canada not to ruin them. If the Union government and the States are giving due deserved respect to Sajjan, so should Captain Amarinder and the Punjab government. This is the least which is expected from them considering Sajjan is from their State,” he said.

