Amarinder hands over list of ‘wanted’ to Canadian PM

As many as 11 Canadian NRIs, accused in multi-crore Jagdish Bhola drug racket case, all declared Proclaimed Offenders (POs), including a woman, are on Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s list submitted to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Amritsar on Wednesday.

The CM also submitted to another list of nine accused of funding and setting up terror modules.

The list of 11 includes Parminder Singh Deo alias Pindi Uncle , Sarabjit Singh Sandhar alias Nik, Ranjit Singh Aujla, Nirankar Singh Dhillon, Gursewak Singh Dhillon, Amarjit Singh Kooner, Pardeep Singh Dhaliwal, Amarinder Singh Chheena, Ranjit Kaur Kahlon and Lahmber Singh Daleh. All the accused are being investigated by Enforcement Directorate as well as the Special Investigation Team set up by the Punjab government. The MEA had sought extradition of all earlier also.

Sources said CBI court in Mohali too had taken up the case with the MEA, which in turn took up the case of their extradition with the Canadian High Commission. Pindi is facing a drug case lodged by the police and a money laundering case filed by the ED. He is facing charges of taking supplies of synthetic drugs from Amritsar-based industrialist Jagjit Singh Chahal. Pindi belongs to Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur and is a resident of British Columbia in Canada now.

Ranjit Singh Aujla, popularly known Dara Muthada, Indian-Canadian former president of the British Columbia Kabaddi Federation, is also settled in British Columbia. He is an accused in drug smuggling case. He courted a controversy by featuring in a Punjabi song recently glorifying rule-breaking Jat prisoners in jail.

Sarabjit Singh Sandhar, now living in Vancouver, was declared a PO on October 19, 2013. His extradition request had been sent to the Canadian authorities through proper channels and was thereafter prepared afresh as per guidelines shared by them. The revised request has been sent to MHA, which forwarded the same to MEA on July 20, 2017.

Nirankar Singh Dhillon who was declared PO on October 19, 2013 and is currently reported to be living in Lietkencher Circle Brampton, Canada. His extradition request has been pending since September 19, 2017.

Gursewak Singh Dhillon, living in Surrey, was declared PO on April 1, 2014. An extradition request was sent to MEA by MHA on July 20, 2017, but there has been no movement since then.

Declared PO on August 31, 2013, Amarjit Singh Kooner is living in Vancouver. Lahmber Singh Daleh lives in British Columbia. Other similar pending extradition cases are that of Pardeep Singh Dhaliwal, Amarinder Singh Chheena alias Laddi and Ranjit Kaur Kahlon, whose husband Anoop Singh Kahlon is already in jail.

‘Hope my ministers not in list’

When Amarinder was handing over the list of nine accused of terrorist activities against Punjab, Trudeau told him that he hoped his ministers do not figure on the list, said sources in the government.

