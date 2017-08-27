Amarinder on Haryana CM’s resignation: ‘Khattar’s resignation is for BJP to decide’

Earlier, on several occasions, Amarinder Singh had taken his own stand vis-a-vis BJP including on GST. Earlier, on several occasions, Amarinder Singh had taken his own stand vis-a-vis BJP including on GST.

Hours after Congress demanded Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s resignation for Friday’s mayhem in Panchkula, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said Saturday that “Khattar’s resignation is for BJP to decide.” Addressing the media in Chandigarh on Saturday, Amarinder, while responding to a question on whether he would demand Khattar’s resignation, said, “I have no view on Khattar. I am looking at my own state. It is for Delhi leadership of the BJP to take a call.”

Meanwhile, the Congress has upped its ante against the BJP demanding Khattar’s resignation. This is not for the first time that Amarinder has taken a stand different from his party. Earlier, on several occasions, Amarinder Singh had taken his own stand vis-a-vis BJP including on GST.

Amarinder also applauded his Punjab police and civil administration for controlling the situation well, in the aftermath of the verdict on Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. “The mistake was made by allowing people to gather in Panchkula. If one lakh people gather in a city and are angry at the verdict, how would 200 policemen standing there control them?” he said.

On a question that Haryana had held Punjab responsible for allowing dera followers to travel through Punjab to reach Haryana, Amarinder said, “Did Khattar call me up to ask me to ban the transport of those people? Did their DGP call up my DGP? Or did their Chief Secretary call up my Chief Secretary? What can we do if people are traveling in vehicles through Punjab?”

