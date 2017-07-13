Amaravati: High Court to be like Buddhist stupa, Legislative Complex like Kohinoor

The proposed design for the HC and Legislative complexes. (File) The proposed design for the HC and Legislative complexes. (File)

The Andhra Pradesh High Court complex in Amaravati, the new capital of the state, would be in the shape of a Buddhist stupa — symbolic of the region which was a Buddhist centre for centuries — while the Legislative Complex would be shaped like a diamond, inspired by the Kohinoor — which was found centuries ago near Guntur, 35 km from Amaravati. The designs for both these buildings were approved on Wednesday evening by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“Both are symbolic of this region known as Amaravati. The stupa signifies happiness, and justice is the greatest happiness I want my people to feel, reflected by the High Court. The Assembly building, at the centre of the city, would be inspired by the historic Kohinoor, which was born in this very land,” CM Naidu said after approving the designs submitted by representatives from a British architectural firm designing Andhra’s new capital city.

The designs of AP High Court and Assembly Complex which would house both Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council were among various proposals submitted by the British firm, Foster & Partners for various buildings. The CM reviewed the final design along with the municipal administration and Urban Development Minister Dr P Narayana. “I am excited that we have reached the final stage,” Narayana said.

