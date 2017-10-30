Amaravati farmers leave for Singapore today: Will test CM Chandrababu Naidu’s promises

At a meeting with officials in the run-up to the trip. (Express Photo) At a meeting with officials in the run-up to the trip. (Express Photo)

“How many lakhs can I take to Singapore? How much gold can I buy?” That was the first question 60-year-old B Narasimha asked K Divya, Assistant Director (Economic Development) at the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), when she asked if they had any questions regarding a trip to Singapore.

The farmer is among 123 whose tour to Singapore is being facilitated by the CRDA, as part of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s bid to show them what his new capital Amaravati, for which they gave up their land, would look like. The first batch of 34 flies out on Monday.

A consortium of Singapore firms, Surbana Jurong, is the master planner and lead consultant for the capital city, which is estimated to cost Rs 55,000 crore to build over 20 years.

Many of these farmers have never stepped foot out of Andhra. Y Brahmananda of Mandadam village said he was worried about how he would converse with people they meet. “CRDA officers say they will translate the English, but I am not sure we will grasp everything. Most of us don’t know about international travel either.” Others are nervous about Singapore’s stringent laws regarding spitting in public.

However, most of them see the trip as an opportunity to test Naidu’s promises.

Idupalapati Sitaramaiah, 65, of Velagapudi village, who gave up 10 acres of land and is receiving Rs 5 lakh per annum as compensation, points out that Naidu said he would build a “truly global capital”. “We gave our precious, fertile lands to Chandrababu for this. We want to live in a city like Singapore, and it should come up on the land that we gave. If not us, at least our children should live in one. So, we want to see and experience what Singapore is like. If the CM fails to deliver, we can question him.”

Claims Akula Umamaheshwar Rao of Yerrabalem village, who gave up 14 acres, “There will be an uproar if he fails to deliver.”

All 123 farmers belong to Guntur, where around 26,000 of them across 29 villages gave up their land under a land-pooling scheme for building of Amaravati, in return for cash or alternative land. They were shortlisted based on several criteria, including interest in becoming “entrepreneurs” and starting their businesses. Over 150 farmers applied, and the CRDA selected those who owned land prior to December 2014, the time the capital area was announced. While the farmers are paying for the airfare, the AP government is taking care of the rest, including stay at a four-star hotel and travel within.

On the itinerary is a guided tour by officials of Singapore’s Centre for Liveable Cities, Building and Construction Authority, and Ministry of Trade and Industry; a visit to the Singapore Art Museum to look at how the city-state developed; and a session on the construction laws for low- and high-rise apartments there.

B Narasimha Rao of Venkatapalem village, who gave up 14 acres and now gets Rs 7 lakh every year as compensation, is keen to see the public transport. “I am told that when people come out of their house, they can either walk to a metro station or a bus station,” he smiles.

B Madhu of Velagapudi village is hoping Singapore lives up to its reputation for encouraging “micro economy and entrepreneurs”. “Officials told us we will get a lot of ideas on how to do small and medium businesses. I want to start a flower supply business, and am hoping to get ideas on how to start a flower garden in the middle of the capital region,” he says.

However, flush with money, many admit they are also looking forward to merely shopping — or visiting Universal Studios at Disneyland. At a meeting held on Wednesday in the run-up to the trip, most of the questions the 34 farmers leaving on Monday had were about how much money in Singapore currency could they carry, the electronic gadgets they could purchase, and the Customs hassles they could face over gold.

