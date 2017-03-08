Amaravati-Anantapur expressway design, alignment finalised

Amaravati (Source: Google Maps) Amaravati (Source: Google Maps)

The alignment and design of the 394-km Amaravati-Anantapur highway — which will be India’s longest expressway — were finalised on Tuesday. State officials said the expressway would be six-lane for 208 km and four-lane for the rest. Two feeder highways connecting Kurnool and Kadapa towns would be part of the project.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The project cost is estimated at Rs 29,000 crore, including the two feeder highways. The expressway will have straight alignment for long stretches, allowing speed of up to 130-140 km per hour.