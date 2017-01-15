Amar Singh says he is leaving for London for treatment

Amar Singh, on Sunday said he is leaving for London for treatment. Singh said he was in London when he was “summoned” back due to developments in the party. (Source: Express Photo) Amar Singh, on Sunday said he is leaving for London for treatment. Singh said he was in London when he was “summoned” back due to developments in the party. (Source: Express Photo)

Mulayam Singh Yadav loyalist Amar Singh, who has been at the forefront of the raging feud between Samajwadi Party patriarch and his son Akhilesh, on Sunday said he is leaving for London for treatment. Singh said he was in London when he was “summoned” back due to developments in the party.

“I was undergoing treatment in London but was summoned due to the developments here, now going back to complete my treatment,” he said here. Singh said he would shortly leave for treatment in London and later Singapore.

“I would be back sometime in late March,” he said. He leaves at a time when the Election Commission is set to deliver order on the symbol dispute in the party.

Singh has signed on a few documents the Mulayam camp has submitted to the poll panel to stake its claim over the ‘cycle’ symbol. He was conspicuous by his absence in Election Commission on Friday when the Commission heard the two sides on the symbol issue.