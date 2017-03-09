Amar Singh disapproves of attacks on PM Modi during UP electioneering

Amar Singh Amar Singh

Expelled Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh on Thursday disapproved of attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders during UP electioneering.

Recalling Congress chief Sonia Gandhi’s ‘maut ka saudagar’ (merchant of death) barb against Modi during Gujarat elections, Singh said it had cost the party dearly.

He said the name-calling by leaders lowered the standard of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh.

“Top leadership of SP and Congress like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav said Modi is an outsider in UP,” Singh told reporters outside Parliament.

“Modi chose to contest from UP leaving Gujarat. If regional leaders raise regionalism issue then it is a okay but if it is raised by national leaders then it is different,” said. Singh, who has been expelled twice from the Samajwadi Party.

He also targeted RJD leader Lalu Prasad for his remarks against Modi.

“Laluji said Modi’s helicopters were flying like crows and vultures in the sky during electioneering,” Singh said. He reminded Prasad that he has “lost the right to contest elections as per the Supreme Court order.”

He also targeted SP Rajya Sabha MP Kironmayee Nanda. Asked why Mulayam Singh did not campaign in the assembly elections, the former SP leader said, “Nobody invited netaji because everybody is scared of Akhilesh.” Singh was expelled from Samajwadi Party recently after Akhilesh became its president, replacing his father Mulayam.