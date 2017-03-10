Amar Colony: Fake note with ‘Churan Label’ returns

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

Barely a month after five fake Rs 2,000 notes titled “Children Bank of India”, and “Churan Label” written on it were dispensed from an SBI ATM in Sangam Vihar in southeast Delhi, another Rs 2,000 note with the same features was dispensed from an ICICI Bank ATM on March 7 in Amar Colony area.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 489 B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes), 489 E (Making or using documents resembling currency notes or bank notes) at Amar Colony Police Station.

The complainant, Chandan Rai, who stays at Janta Camp in Amar Colony, told police that at around 11.30 am on March 7 when he withdrew Rs 2,000 from ICICI Bank ATM at Neem Chowk, Garhi, a fake note was dispensed. “I was shocked to see that the note was fake. Rs 2000 was deducted from my account. I even got a message from the bank,” Rai said.

“There seems to be no foul play from the complainant’s side. We have transferred the case to the Crime Branch,” a senior police officer said. DCP (southeast) Romil Baaniya said, “We are talking to the bank. No arrest has been made yet.”