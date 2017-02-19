Amanmani Tripathi strangulated wife, cooked up accident story: CBI

Amanmani Tripathi (Express file photo) Amanmani Tripathi (Express file photo)

THE CBI on Saturday filed a chargesheet against Amanmani Tripathi in the murder case of his wife Sara Singh, in which it held him guilty of killing his wife by strangulation with a “premeditated plan” of getting rid of her and portraying a “fake” road accident as the cause of her death.

Sara was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Firozabad district in 2015. Amanmani had alleged he and his wife were on their way to New Delhi for a holiday on July 9, 2015, when Sara died in an accident on National Highway-2 in Firozabad, while he escaped unhurt.

Amanmani, who is currently lodged in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail in connection in the case, is contesting the ongoing Assembly elections as independent candidate from Nautanwa seat in east UP’s Maharajganj district. The CBI had registered the case on October 19, 2015 on a request from the state government. During investigation, the CBI found that Amanmani cooked up a story that the accident occured while he was trying to save a girl riding a bicycle. The probe also allegedly found that Sara was being sujected to “physical torture and cruelty” by Amanmani.

The chargesheet was filed in the court of Special Judicial Magistriate, CBI, Ghaziabad, under IPC sections 498 A (Husband or relative of husband of woman subjecting her to cruelty), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), said CBI spokeperson RK Gaur. A CBI official said that investigation is still on to find out role of other persons in the crime.

Sara’s mother Seema Singh said, “I am happy that CBI has filed chargesheet against Amanmani but it should also probe the role of Amanmani’s parents and relatives because there are several persons involved in the crime.” Tripathi said, “The court had granted two-day permission to Amanmani to file nomination from Nautanwa seat.”

The agency had arrested Amanmani on November 25. He had earlier been given a ticket by the Samajwadi Party but after Akhilesh took over the reins of the party, his nomination was cancelled.