Amandeep murder case: Accused commits suicide in Udhampur jail

The high profile murder of Amandeep Singh, son of a former National Conference legislator Deepinder Kour, took an interesting turn when its main accused Jatinder Singh alias Raja allegedly committed suicide inside district jail at Udhampur on Saturday evening.

Quoting jail officials, Deputy Inspector General of Police for Udhampur-Reasi range, Varinder Sharma, said that Jatinder was found hanging inside the bathroom adjoining his barrack around 4 pm. There were three other people lodged in that barrack and they were reportedly witness to the deceased going to the bathroom around 3.45 pm, he said, adding that when he did not come out for quite some time, they looked inside only to find him hanging from the ceiling.

The police came to know about the incident only when jail officials brought the undertrial to hospital where doctors declared him as “brought dead”. On being questioned, the jail officials told police that he was alive when they rushed him to the hospital from jail premises.

However, police have registered the case and a Special Investigation Team led by Additional SP Udhampur, Faizal Qureshi has been constituted to investigate the matter, Sharma said.

Amandeep was shot dead outside his home at Shastri Nagar here by Jatinder Singh, son of an influential businessman Choudhary Nagar Singh alias Nago on August 29, 2009. The investigations in the murder case witnessed interesting turn of events with police even arresting then SSP Jammu, Station House Officer of Gandhi Nagar Police Station and even Forensic experts along with accused’s father Nagar Singh and uncles on charges of changing the pistol used in murder with a damaged one.

However, during their detention in high security Kot Bhalwal prison, the jail superintendent too was arrested on charges of conspiring with them to hire contract killers for elimination of prosecution witnesses including deceased’s uncle. All the police officials along with accused’s father and uncles were later bailed out by the court.

The then SSP and SHO Gandhi Nagar police station have been reinstated as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd