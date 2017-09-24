Alwar religious guru Falahari Maharaj held for raping disciple’s daughter

Self-styled godman Falahari Maharaj was arrested on charges of rape Self-styled godman Falahari Maharaj was arrested on charges of rape

An Alwar-based self-styled religious guru, Swami Falahari Maharaj, was arrested on Saturday on charges of raping a disciple’s daughter last month. “After an FIR was lodged at Aravali Vihar police station (in Alwar) on September 20, the baba got himself admitted in hospital, claiming he was unwell. The hospital discharged him today; subsequently we arrested him,” Alwar’s Additional Superintendent of Police Paras Jain said.

The complainant, a 21-year-old law student from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, said she had recently got an internship position and had gone to donate her first stipend — Rs 3,000 — to Falahari’s ashram on August 7, when the incident occurred.

While the victim was initially “very scared” to tell anyone, including her parents, about the sexual assault at Falahari’s Shri Madhusudhan ashram, she said that she changed her mind after learning about the rape cases against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Ram Rahim Singh during his conviction late last month. “I didn’t want what happened with me to happen to any other girl, so I told about it to my parents,” she said.

On her complaint, a zero FIR was registered in Chhattisgarh. When Falahari learnt about it, he allegedly sent messages and threatened the woman to withdraw the complaint, the family claimed. “Chhattisgarh police collected the victim’s clothes, took her medical (test), had her statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPC, and then handed over the case to us,” Alwar Superintendent of Police Rahul Prakash said.

An FIR was lodged under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) in Alwar on September 20.

Falahari, who goes by the title “Jagadguru Ramanujacharya Shri Swami Kaushalendra Prapannacharya Falahari Maharaj”, is the head of Shri Venkatesh Tirupati Balaji Divya Dham in Alwar. He reportedly runs an institution named Shri Madhusudan Vedic Sanskriti evam Paryavaran Sansthan (Vedic culture and environmental institute), as also a cattle shelter named Shri Madhusudan Gau Sewa Sansthan.

According to the victim’s father, their family members have been Falahari’s disciples since 1986, and he has been a follower since 2002. “He used to stay at our home whenever he visited Bilaspur and played with our children, including my daughter,” he said. “So when our daughter told us about him, we were shocked.”

