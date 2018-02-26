Rajasthan: ‘Cow smuggler’ killed during chase, cops say came under own truck

Image for representation. (AP Photo/R S Iyer) Image for representation. (AP Photo/R S Iyer)

A suspected cow smuggler was killed during a chase by police in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Sunday. He was run over by a truck in which cows were being allegedly smuggled, police said. According to officials, police at Baswa in Dausa district had received information that cows were being illegally transported in a truck from Bandikui to Alwar district. “We put up barricades near Niloi underpass. We saw the truck coming. We tried to stop it, but it went past. When we followed them, they opened fire,” said Jaheer Abbas, SHO, Baswa police station.

He said as his team chased the truck, Alwar police was alerted. “As the truck entered Alwar district, a team from Raini police station joined us,” said Abbas, adding that the police fired at the tyres to stop the truck. “Despite being damaged, the vehicle was driven to Dera village in Raini. At this point, those in the truck broke the windshield in an attempt to escape. One of them jumped out while the truck was still in motion and was run over. The other fled.”

“The man who died was identified as Aas Mohammed, from Adwar village in Nuh, Haryana. He had an earlier case of cow smuggling against him,” said Rajgarh circle officer Tarachand.

He said 23 cows were found in the truck, some of them dead. “Preliminary probe suggests they were being smuggled,” said Tarachand. The police said they were trying to identify the man who escaped.

“A case has been lodged under IPC sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 307 (attempt to murder) and sections 3,5,6,8 of The Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter & Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995. Sections of Arms Act have also been included,” said constable Pawan Kumar, Raini police station.

