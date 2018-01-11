Complaint against Rajasthan minister for religious appeal while seeking votes

The Congress has filed a complaint against Jaswant Singh Yadav, Rajasthan minister and BJP candidate for Alwar parliamentary bypoll, with the Returning Officer for allegedly seeking votes in the name of religion.

In an undated video that has gone viral, Yadav is heard recounting his campaign among Muslims in Mewat. “You helped us through thick and thin, whenever we approached you helped, they told me,” he says.

He purportedly adds, “I said why shouldn’t I take the BJP’s name, how else will you vote for me? They said they can vote for me but not for the BJP… They said, in a way, BJP is a party of Hindus. This must mean Congress is a party of Muslims. So the Hindus should vote for me, and Muslims [should vote] for Congress, you decide.”

Yadav could not be reached for comments but he has reportedly denied the authenticity of the video, terming it a Congress conspiracy.

