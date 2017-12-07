Alwar lynching: Ummar companion didn’t suffer bullet injury, says police

Ummar’s wife Khurshidan with their eight children in Ghatmika village, Rajasthan. (Express Photo/Hamza Khan) Ummar’s wife Khurshidan with their eight children in Ghatmika village, Rajasthan. (Express Photo/Hamza Khan)

Alwar police have said that a medical report of Ummar’s companion Tahir has ruled out that he suffered a bullet injury in an attack in Alwar by cow vigilantes.

On November 10, Ummar, Tahir and driver Javed, were returning from Dausa with cattle when they were allegedly waylaid by cow vigilantes in Alwar. Ummar was killed and Tahir wounded. Javed escaped.

“Tahir had claimed that a doctor in Haryana had retrieved a bullet lodged in his arm (during the attack by cow vigilantes). However, a medical report has found that those are not gunshot injuries,” Alwar Superintendent of Police Rahul Prakash told The Indian Express.

The SP said the injuries on Tahir’s arm were “sharp cuts” which are different from a gunshot injury. “An X-ray also found no indication that a bullet was lodged in his arm,” the SP said.

Another police officer said Tahir’s medical report has been sent to the doctors again with additional questions.

Talking to journalists while in hiding, Tahir had earlier produced a bullet claiming to have been retrieved from his arm.

Alwar police also issued summons to the doctor who examined Tahir but the doctor has failed to turn up. Ummar, 42, however, had died of bullet injuries, the post-mortem report revealed.

Four days after the assault, police said two gau rakshaks confessed they assaulted Ummar and mutilated the body and dumped it on railways tracks about 15 kilometres away to make it look like an accident.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App