Alwar lynching: Protest in Delhi seeking ban on cow vigilantes

Several student groups and rights organisations on Wednesday staged a dharna outside the Bikaner House in New Delhi, demanding a ban on cow vigilantes across the country and justice to the family members of 55-year-old dairy farmer Pehlu Khan who was lynched in Rajasthan. Khan had died on April 3 after he was lynched by cow vigilantes in Alwar in Rajasthan.

At the protest, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Mohit Kumar Pandey said the number of such incidents had gone up and it showed how minorities were being targeted.

“The government with the highest mandate is silent on such incidents, further marginalising minorities in the country,” he said, attacking the Modi government.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum to the resident commissioner of Rajasthan.

“Immediate arrest of all those named in the FIR, compensation of Rs one crore for Pehlu Khan’s family, Rs 25 lakh for Azmat Khan and Rs 10 lakh for Rafiq Khan, who were injured, should be paid immediately,” said the memorandum.

They also demanded a ban on cow vigilante groups across the country.

Kavita Krishnan of the All India Progressive Women’s Association claimed that police and other security forces had requested her not to hold the dharna.

“But I asked them why were they stopping us from holding a peaceful protest and not stopping cow vigilantes?” she said.

Protesters who met the resident commissioner said the officer had assured quick action.

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association, All India Kisan Sabha, All India Students Association and the Democratic Youth Federation of India also took part in the protest.

