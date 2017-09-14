Alwar lynching: Clean chit to all six accused named by Pehlu Khan in dying declaration

Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later. (File photo) Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later. (File photo)

An investigation by Rajasthan police found the six persons named by Pehlu Khan before dying as not guilty. Pehlu Khan, 55, and others were allegedly attacked by gau rakshaks in Alwar on April 1 while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. Khan, a dairy farmer, succumbed to his injuries two days later.

In his statement to police, Khan had named Hukum Chand, Navin Sharma, Jagmal Yadav, Om Prakash, Sudheer and Rahul Saini among those who had attacked him.

However, Alwar Superintendent of Police Rahul Prakash on Thursday said that a reward of Rs 5,000 announced on each of the six accused was withdrawn as an investigation found them not guilty.

“We have withdrawn the reward against the six persons after an investigation by CB-CID into their role,” Prakash told The Indian Express. Rajasthan CB-CID has been investigating the case ever since it was transferred to them from Alwar police in July.

The CB-CID recently sent a report to Alwar police recommending the removal of names of six accused from the case as they were found “not guilty” after an investigation, which included statements of policemen and employees of a gaushala. The call detail records of the six men further strengthened their case about their location.

“This is betrayal. We heard the names (of the accused) too. We will seek an inquiry again,” said Pehlu’s son Irshad, who was with him during the assault. Police had arrested seven others, five of whom have been granted bail so far. The case against them will continue.

