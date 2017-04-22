Alwar lynching: Congress team meets Rajasthan Governor, seeks CBI probe

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot with former Alwar MP Jitendra Singh and other leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor Kalyan Singh on Alwar lynching case at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. (Source: PTI Photo) Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot with former Alwar MP Jitendra Singh and other leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor Kalyan Singh on Alwar lynching case at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur. (Source: PTI Photo)

Congress leaders in Rajasthan met Governor Kalyan Singh on Friday and demanded a CBI probe into the lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar, allegedly by gau rakshaks. A delegation led by state Congress chief Sachin Pilot met the Governor and handed over a memorandum. Pilot said they have demanded a CBI investigation since the “state government is unable to ensure a fair inquiry”.

On April 1, Pehlu Khan (55) was returning after buying bovines from a fair in Jaipur when he and four others were allegedly assaulted by gau rakshaks in Alwar’s Behror. Khan succumbed to his injuries two days later. Among the leaders who were part of the delegation was Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Rameshwar Dudi. “I am a farmer’s son and I rear cows. How many in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal can claim that? They are not true gau rakshaks, they only use it for politics” Dudi said, demanding a ban on both organisations.

Dudi claimed that “these gau rakshaks hide behind the Hindutva veil to hide their criminal activities”. “Even PM Narendra Modi had said that such people indulge in goondaism,” he said. “Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria is bent on declaring Pehlu a cow smuggler; a CBI investigation will expose BJP,” he added.

