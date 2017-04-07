Alwar lynching: Probe team set up in the case, Rajasthan government tells MHA

The spot where the gau rakshaks intercepted two trucks carrying cows and beat up the occupants. (Source: Hamza Khan) The spot where the gau rakshaks intercepted two trucks carrying cows and beat up the occupants. (Source: Hamza Khan)

The Union Home Ministry on Friday received a report from the Rajasthan government which said a special police team has been constituted to arrest all accused allegedly involved in the lynching of a Muslim man in Alwar. The Rajasthan government gave a preliminary report about the incident in which a 55-year-old man, Pehlu Khan, was beaten to death in Alwar district allegedly by a group of cow vigilantes on April 1.

The local police reached the spot soon after receiving the report about the incident, rescued four of Khan’s colleagues and took him to a hospital, the report to the Union Home Ministry said. The Rajasthan government said three people have been arrested so far and a special police team has been constituted to probe the incident and find out the circumstances leading to it.

The police team will also try to arrest the remaining accused, sources said quoting the report. The incident took place when as many as 16 people were allegedly transporting 36 bovines in six pickup vans. The deceased, Khan, and four others, including his two sons, were beaten brutally by some locals at Behror in Alwar suspecting they were smuggling cows, police said.

The incident rocked both Houses of Parliament where the Congress attacked the BJP saying the Constitution was being violated in the name of cow protection in the states ruled by the saffron party.

