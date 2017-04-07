Alwar lynching case: NHRC issues notice to Centre, Rajasthan govt

Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later. Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later.

The National Human Rights Commission on Friday said the alleged lynching of dairy farmer Pehlu Khan by Gau Rakshaks in Alwar is a ‘painful’ incident. It has issued notices to the Centre and the Rajasthan government for the ‘serious violation’ of human rights by ‘self proclaimed’ volunteers. The commission has asked for a detailed report of the matter and also enquired about the action taken against the miscreants.

The NHRC also issued a notice to the Union Home Secretary and asked for a response within four weeks of the measures being taken to deal with such incidents of violence. The commission has called for action against such occurrences as they are causing an unfavourable atmosphere in the society. The killing of 55-year-old man, Pehlu Khan, allegedly by a group of cow vigilantes on April 1 has led to fear amongst the people, said NHRC.

Earlier on Friday the Rajasthan government presented a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs of the probe launched into the case. The Rajasthan government has deployed a team of special forces to look into the matter. The police have also arrested three accused in the matter and are conducting investigation in the incident and circumstances which led to it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd