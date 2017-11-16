Alwar killing: Ummar’s post-mortem conducted

Ummar’s wife Khurshidan with their eight children in Ghatmika village, Rajasthan. (Express Photo/Hamza Khan) Ummar’s wife Khurshidan with their eight children in Ghatmika village, Rajasthan. (Express Photo/Hamza Khan)

Five days after he was allegedly shot dead and his body mutilated by gau rakshaks, Ummar’s post-mortem was finally conducted at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday.

His relatives had declined a post-mortem until their demands were met. However, with the state government unrelenting, they gave the go ahead for the post-mortem. “We had been demanding Rs 50 lakh for his family, a job to his eldest son, and Rs 25 lakh to injured Tahir,” Ummar’s uncle Illyas said.

“We also demanded that all the accused be caught and strict action be taken… However, the administration is deaf,” he said, Sawai Singh, state president of Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity said, “Some civil society leaders met Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Secretary Ashok Jain; both gave assurances but the outcome was not satisfactory,” he said.

On Tuesday, Singh had constituted a joint forum of several civil society organisations to seek justice for Ummar. “They only partially agreed to the demands, and said that in-charge of Govindgarh police station, along with three others, is being sent to police lines and reiterated that two persons have been arrested,” Singh said.

