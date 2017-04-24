Alwar cow vigilantism: Rajasthan Assembly adjourned over death of Pehlu Khan

Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later. Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later.

Heavy uproar was today witnessed in the Rajasthan Assembly over the killing of Pehlu Khan allegedly by cow vigilantes in Alwar district of the state, which led to adjournment of the House for an hour.

During the Zero Hour, the Opposition Congress raised the issue of law and order in which Congress Deputy Whip Govind Singh Dotasara sought to corner the government over the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sikar yesterday. Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi then raised the issue of the death of Pehlu Khan, alleging that the Bajrang Dal and the VHP activists thrashed him when he was transporting cows.

The allegation led to uproar and the members from both the BJP and the Opposition Congress created ruckus and levelled allegations against each other. Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria said that the government was prompt to take action in the matter and the FIR was lodged against the accused under section 308 of IPC (attempt to commit culpable homicide) instead of 323 of IPC (causing hurt) on the very first day of the incident.

Deputy Speaker Rao Rajendra Singh asked the Congress members that they should stay assured that the government will take action against those responsible but they were not satisfied and trooped down to the Well. As the din continued, the Deputy Speaker adjourned the House for an hour.

The House reassembled after an hour and was functioning normally. Pehlu Khan and four others were attacked allegedly by the cow vigilantes in Alwar’s Behror while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh on April 1. 55-year-old Khan succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on April 3. The local police has arrested several persons in connection with the alleged smuggling and the killing.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 4:14 pm