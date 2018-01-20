Alwar: ‘Cow smugglers open fire at gaushala’

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

Unidentified men allegedly opened fire at a gaushala (cow shelter) in Alwar district on Friday, with locals holding cow smugglers responsible for the attack. Police said that the incident happened around 12:30 am Friday at the Kudi gaushala near Behror.

“A case has been registered by the cow shelter administration against 10-15 unknown people who allegedly came to the facility in Mohammedpur village, which is around 11 kilometres from Behror,” said sub-inspector Laxman Singh from the Behror police station. He added that the complainants have alleged that the miscreants opened fire and entered the cow shelter by breaking the lock of its gate.

“The FIR stated that 10-15 people opened fire and managed to steal two cows from the shelter,” said Singh. Mahaveer Singh Behror police station SHO said that the staff of the cow shelter heard a commotion after the miscreants entered the facility and saw a truck when they came to investigate.

Durg Singh, who works at the shelter said, “I had alerted an official from the gaushala administration and after he rushed to the gaushala, we saw the truck. As we followed it, they opened fire and we all ran for cover. Later, the administration discovered that two cows were missing,” said Singh. Local residents staged a protest, demanding arrest of the accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App