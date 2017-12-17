Amid police crackdown, villagers around Alwar give up on cows

At Chikani outpost, the spike strip used to stall vehicles of cow smugglers. Hamza Khan At Chikani outpost, the spike strip used to stall vehicles of cow smugglers. Hamza Khan

EVERY year, since the BJP government at the Centre put cow protection on its agenda, Alwar district bordering Haryana has seen the maximum number of cases registered under the Rajasthan bovine law. Since the Rajasthan government launched a crackdown, police point out, there has been a fall in the cases registered. This crackdown has involved frequent shootouts this year, one death in an “encounter”, ‘gau raksha chowkis’, and close cooperation with a network of cow vigilantes and informers “motivated by love for gau mata”.

“Policemen have been asked to retaliate if they’re fired upon. Not only to protect themselves but because it is their duty,” says Alwar SP Rahul Prakash. “Earlier, the smugglers used to fire in the air and scare us, now we’ve been asked to fire back,” says a policeman at Alwar’s Chaupanki police station. Last week, the Chaupanki police arrested a 40-year-old alleged cow smuggler, Umar, belonging to Palla village in Haryana, following one such shootout.

Days before, on December 7, Talim, 23, was killed in a police encounter, while others with him fled. He too hailed from Haryana, from Nuh’s Salaheri village. Director General of Police O P Galhotra said “the men were certainly cow smugglers and it was an encounter”.

In November, one alleged “cow smuggler”, Ummar, of Ghatmika village of Bharatpur bordering Haryana, was waylaid in Alwar’s Govindgarh by cow vigilantes and killed.

The government signalled a change in its intent with the six gau raksha chowkis each set up in Alwar and Bharatpur districts, with the most cases of alleged cow smuggling reported, in 2014-15. The reason for setting up the outposts along the Haryana border, say police, was that “smugglers come from mostly Haryana”.

At Chikani in Alwar, the gau raksha outpost has a head constable, five constables, two rifles, a wooden spike strip, and a handout by Gau Raksha Dal Rajasthan, with a list of 11 cow vigilante leaders operating across Alwar. The government initially intended to have one assistant sub-inspector and six constables at each of these outposts, but most remain vacant or locked through the day.

Since they work with police, the cow vigilantes have got emboldened, such as in Govindgarh. Pehlu Khan too was lynched in these parts, in April. So far this year, there have been 23 such FIRs by or against cow vigilantes, across Rajasthan. Amid stepped-up police operations, Muslim cowherds in Alwar and neighbouring villages have replaced their cows with buffaloes, or like in neighbouring Sikar, with goats.

“We see it on the Net. Mann toh karta hai, lekin rakh nahi sakte ab (We want to keep them, but can’t anymore),” says Ibrahim Khan, 35, of Baijal Hera village in Alwar’s Tijara tehsil, bordering Haryana.

Ibrahim used to have cows, but now has only three buffaloes. What he “sees” on the Net are videos of assault by cow vigilantes. He remembers Pehlu Khan, and has heard about Ummar and now Talim. To Ibrahim, the distinction of whether the men were killed by cow vigilantes or police matters little.

Locals estimate Baijal Hara village has about 100 Muslim families, and 30 Sikh ones. “They don’t let us take cows anywhere, even if we give them all the documents. It is an unspoken ban,” says Mushtaq, 31, a resident of the village, counting the checkpoints around on his fingertips. Pointing out why they preferred cows, he says, “They are gentler… Plus cow and buffalo milk are different, so people usually kept both.”

Mushtaq’s relative, Juru, also has only buffaloes now. Showing his seven animals, he says, “What if you invest in a cow and it is taken at the outpost? They will seize your transport vehicle too. And what if it dies at home and someone hears? They’ll enter our homes on rumours.” The Muslim villagers of Baijal Hara keen to keep cows approach their Sikh neighbours now. Gurmeet Singh, 35, who has a cow and three buffaloes, admits they don’t face any problems.

Says Haneef Khan, “They seize cattle depending upon your name. I asked my Jat friend to get a cow for me. It was easy.” This is his only cow, Khan laments, remembering the time his father, a “proper” dairy farmer, had about 50-60 cows.

At Talim’s home in Salaheri village, his family too shows their cows. Brother Abid, 30, denies that the 23-year-old was a cow smuggler, claiming he worked as a truck driver and earned Rs 20,000 a month, staying away for long periods at a time.

Stressing that “we love cows more than anyone”, Abid shows a room turned into a shed for the family’s three cows. They also have six buffaloes, and some goats. “We give them a proper burial once they die… Just look at the clean water we give them,” he says. Adding he can’t comprehend how anyone can be killed over an animal, Abid says, “A cow and a human are made by God. And today, a cow has become more sacred, more valuable than a human’s life.”

“We have little hope,” says Talim’s father Shareef, who has seven other children. “We’re poor, how can we fight the government?”

