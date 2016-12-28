Alwar co-operative bank officer commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh

An officer of a cooperative bank in Rajasthan allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison at a guesthouse in Govardhan here, police said on Wednesday. Jhummanlal, a resident of Dholdhara in Rajasthan and posted as Assistant Recovery Officer in Alwar’s urban cooperative bank, was found dead in his room in the guesthouse last morning, Additional SP (Rural) Arun Kumar Singh said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

He reached Govardhan on Monday and was staying in Somvanshiya dharamshala here, the officer said, adding when his room did not open till late yesterday, the guesthouse staff informed police who broke open his room’s door and found him lying on floor. A water bottle and empty packet of sulphas tablets were recovered from near the body, he said.

A case of misappropriation of Rs 15 crore was pending against Jhummanlal, Singh said, adding his son told police that his father left on Monday saying he is going to Jaipur. Jhummanlal was tensed since the embezzlement case was lodged against him, his son said and claimed he was “innocent”.

A diary was also recovered from Jhummanlal’s belonging in which details of transactions with over 70 people were mentioned, Singh said. The body was handed over to his family following the postmortem, the ASP added.